Cooler, less humid weather expected next week

A pattern change will bring about cooler and less humid weather as we get into next week with temperatures expecting to fall below average.

Cooler, drier and less humid air will surge southward from Canada leading to temperatures falling below average through the week.

There won’t be much of a range in temperatures as highs are generally expected to hover around the middle 70s and night lows in the 50s throughout the week which is great for August levels. The normal high is around 79° and low is 60°.

The Climate Prediction Center has a high probability of below average temperatures for much of the Upper Midwest in their latest 6-10 day temperature outlook from August 9-13.

The humidity may be a bit noticeable with dew points mainly in the 50s, but it’s a big difference from the 60s and 70s over the last several days that had led to the high humidity.

There is still uncertainty on rain chances due to timing of different pieces of energy and location of fronts. The best chance would likely come Wednesday night and Thursday although those chances are relatively small at this point. Expect details to be refined in the coming days.