Cooler, less humid weather expected Labor Day weekend

The midsummer heat and humidity will not be around for long as the area transitions into cooler and less humid weather heading into the Labor Day holiday weekend.

High temperatures from Tuesday through Thursday will most likely be in the low-to-mid 80s which is still several degrees above average.

A cold front will slide through sometime on Thursday leading to showers and thunderstorms followed by a transition to more fall-like weather as temperatures are expected to dip below average.

High temperatures on Friday and Saturday are expected to be in the upper 70s to near 80° before cooler and less humid air arrives for Sunday into Labor Day Monday as highs only manage the low-to-mid 70s. Night lows will be cool in the 50s.

The northwest flow resulting in the cooler, and drier air will also lead to no rain and a quiet weekend.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook has the likelihood of below average temperatures in the August 31 to September 4 period.