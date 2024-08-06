Cooler, less humid Tuesday

The storm system that brought the heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday is long gone as high pressure builds in from the north bringing in cooler and less humid Canadian air.

Clouds will gradually clear through the day with skies turning partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Temperatures will be more typical of mid-September than August as highs are expected to climb into the low-to-mid 70s.

Dew point temperatures will also lower into the 50s making for a much more comfortable day.

There will be a bit of a breeze at times as low pressure departs and high pressure settles in. A northwest wind may gust up to 20-25 MPH into the early afternoon before gradually becoming light to calm later Tuesday night.