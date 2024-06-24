Cooler, less humid by midweek with rain chances late

A cold front will slide through the area on Tuesday and combined with some afternoon instability, a few showers will be possible. The severe threat is expected to be south across central-southern Iowa.

High temperatures will be warm in the mid-80s with some humidity as dew points are expected to be in the 60s.

Wednesday will dry, cooler and less humid as high pressure moves over the area. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s for highs.

The next system will arrive Thursday leading to the chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm with higher chances on Friday. High temperatures both days are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 70s to 80°.

Dry weather settles back in for the weekend as high pressure moves overhead. It’s shaping up to be dry, less humid and pleasant with high temperatures in the 70s.