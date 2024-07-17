Cooler, less humid and pleasant Wednesday

The weather doesn’t get much better than this for the middle of July.

Canadian high pressure will build into the area on Wednesday bringing cool, refreshing and less humid air along with it.

The day will start with sunshine, but afternoon cumulus clouds will likely develop during the heating of the day. They will dissipate once the heating is lost around to after sunset setting up a clear and cool night ahead.

Temperatures will be several degrees below average with highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

Dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 50s leading to a comfortable day.

The wind will be fairly tolerable with occasional gusts of 15-20 MPH.

Clouds will dissipate around sunset, and with winds becoming light, that’ll help set the stage for a cool night as temperatures slip back into the low-to-mid 50s by Thursday morning.