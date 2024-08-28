Cooler, less humid and fall-like weather looms

The summer heat and humidity that has gripped the area over the last several days will finally move out as cooler, less humid and fall-like air replaces it heading toward the second half of the Labor Day weekend.

Temperatures are expected to be near or slightly above average as the weekend begins with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s on Friday and Saturday.

A sharp cold front will slide through on Sunday morning bringing cooler, less humid and fall-like air south into the region from Canada.

Temperatures will fall a few degrees below average on Sunday and Labor Day Monday as highs only manage the lower 70s. Morning lows on Monday and Tuesday will likely bottom out in the 40s for most.

The cooler than average temperatures are expected to carry through the middle of the week.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook has a high probability of below average temperatures from September 2nd to 5th. The average high temperature during this period is around 76° to 77°.