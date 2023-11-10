Cooler into the weekend, warm surge next week

Cool Canadian air will lead to a chilly Friday and start to the weekend.

Clouds will be around through much of the day and with a northwest wind bringing in the cooler air, high temperatures will struggle to make 40° in many locations.

The cool air starts to retreat back north on Saturday, however it’ll still be below average with high temperatures in the mid 40s under a partly sunny sky. A weak disturbance may lead to some sprinkles during the afternoon.

A warm front will lift into the region on Sunday turning the winds to the south bringing in some milder air as temperatures climb into the low-to-mid 50s. It’ll be a breezy day with gusts up to 30 mph possible at times.

The warmer air kicks into high gear by midweek as temperatures push into the upper 50s with some low 60s possible Tuesday through Thursday. It will also be breezy during this period.

The storm track will remain south of the area through the week leading to locally dry weather.

The are signs the pattern may break down by next weekend, however confidence is low as details are scarce.