Cooler into Friday and Saturday

Another batch of cooler air is shouldering into the region with a strong, westerly wind. There will be some cloud cover coming in with this cooler air initially, and they’ll gradually decrease Friday afternoon. While it’s been a mild November so far, temperatures will run just a bit below normal for the next couple days, at least in regards to the afternoon highs. Morning lows will be running right at the norm for this time of year, just below the freezing mark.

The weekend is looking fantastic! We’ll see more sunshine and while it may be breezy at times, highs will range from the mid-40s on Saturday to the lower-50s on Sunday. Even more sunshine is ahead for next week. Thanks to a large ridge in the jet stream, a pattern helped out by El Niño, temperatures are going to climb back into the upper 50s and lower 60s through most of next week. 50s will be more common in southeast Minnesota and 60s will be in northeast Iowa.

There is very little to nothing ahead for rain potential, at least anything visible in the next 7 days. Not a bad stretch of weather ahead to wrap up the outdoor, pre-winter projects.