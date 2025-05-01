Cooler Friday, warmer into next week

Temperatures are going to be on the cooler side for Friday, but will rebound nicely heading into the weekend, and early next week.

A trough of low pressure passes overhead Thursday night into Friday. This will lead to the transport of cooler air into the region, as well as quiet weather conditions into the weekend.

Temperatures only climb into the mid 50F’s Friday, largely due to breezy northwest winds, gusting up to 20 mph, as well as cloud cover.

Warmer temperatures begin to return Saturday, with some cloud cover lingering throughout the day. Sunday will be even warmer, with high temperatures potentially topping 70F! In fact, temperatures may climb into the 70F’s each day next week! But…this will be contingent on one major factor.

A large ridge of high pressure will build across the Central United States through the weekend, with troughing developing along the West Coast, and troughing continuing across the Ohio River Valley. Placement of the trough off to the east will have a direct impact on temperatures this weekend, as well as early next week.

If the trough of low pressure to our east is slightly closer to our area, then temperatures will trend slightly cooler, perhaps not making it into the 70F’s through early next week. If, however, the low pressure trough to the east is further east, then temperatures will easily climb well into the 70F’s through next week.

Regardless of temperatures, the blocking high pressure system across the Central United States will prevent any precipitation from tracking into our area through the end of next week in all likelihood.