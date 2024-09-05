Cooler Friday through the weekend, a few showers possible to end the week

A cold front has passed us by and temperatures will be cooling off for the end of the week and the weekend. Winds out of the northwest are ushering in a batch of cooler, drier Canadian air that will keep our high temperatures in the 60s both Friday and Saturday.

After a sunny start to Friday, a few showers are likely to develop Friday afternoon. It’s not going to be a widespread or long-lasting rainfall, but a quick shower is possible around the mid-afternoon Friday. Otherwise, the rest of Friday and the weekend will remain dry.

It’s going to be notably cooler Friday evening, so if you’ll be out watching football, an extra layer will come in handy. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s Friday night and Saturday night. It’s going to be a chilly but sunny morning at the Farmer’s Market Saturday.

Other than cooler, fall-like air this weekend, there will be plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will return to the upper 70s and lower 80s Monday and will remain above average through next week. Summer’s not over yet!