Cooler Friday-Saturday, minimal precipitation for most of us Friday morning

A storm system is moving our way from the southwest and has already made for an increase in cloud cover. We’ll keep those clouds around through Friday, and parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa will receive a little rain and snow. However, the majority of the ABC 6 News area will miss out on precipitation again. The most likely spots to receive a little moisture include Fillmore, Howard, and Mitchell counties while the rest of us remain dry or receive only a trace. That means Rochester, Austin, Albert Lea, and Mason City will likely remain dry.

Highs will drop back to around 40° Friday and Saturday before another warm-up kicks into gear Sunday through the middle of next week. We’ll go from cool and nearly seasonable Friday and Saturday to April-like conditions Sunday through Tuesday.

There are a couple of weak opportunities for just a little rain next week, but a generally dry trend is going to continue. Temperatures will be nearing record territory Monday and Tuesday before it turns slightly cooler around the middle of next week. Even when it cools down, temperatures are going to remain above average through next week and next weekend.