Cooler Friday, a little snow this weekend

The weather pattern will remain generally quiet and cool for us, without many big changes coming our way. Weather impacts on travelers will be minimal, locally, however some travelers may face delays due to some wintry weather elsewhere in the country. Cool, Canadian air will continue pouring into the area Thursday night and Friday will be a little colder than it was here on Thanksgiving Day.

A wave of low pressure will pass to our south this weekend, making for an overcast Saturday and some light snow at times Saturday night through Sunday. Amounts will be minor, but there is the potential for some locations to receive up to an inch of snow. That snow will come with some gusty wind, making for some slower travel in some of those short-lived snow showers. Overall, it won’t have much impact, but could provide some brief shock value if you’re out in it.

Next week will start off cold with highs in the upper 20s on Monday, then we’ll have a slow rising trend in temperatures through the week. Highs will return to the upper 30s and lower 40s later next week. Precipitation chances still remain very low aside from a tiny taste of wintry weather this weekend.