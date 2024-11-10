Cooler for Monday, breezy as well

Sunshine returns for Monday, with cooler temperatures and breezy conditions across the Weather First area.

Clouds will hang around Sunday night into early Monday morning, giving away to sunny skies by Monday afternoon. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 30F’s for all of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, with breezy northwest winds gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Monday will see cooler high temperatures than the last several days, with temperatures only making it into the mid 40F’s across the entire Weather First region. Winds will also be quite breezy, with northwest winds ranging from 10 to 20 mph at times, gusting up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

We’ll have far more sunshine on Monday, quite relieving after several days of persistent cloud cover. With the wind and cooler temperatures, having a jacket would be a good idea!

Skies will remain clear Monday night, with winds decreasing considerably during the evening hours. Light winds and clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20F’s. Will also need to watch for some patchy fog, but the potential for slight differences in temperatures and dew points may prevent widespread fog from occurring.

Overall, it’s going to be a cooler day out there, but temperatures will be right where they should be for this time of year, with the average daily high temperature at 44F. Starting to see it cool down more out there!