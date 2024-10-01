Cooler, fall-like and breezy Tuesday

The summertime warmth that has gripped the area over the last several days is long gone as it’s replaced by more fall-like and typical weather for early October.

A cold front passed through late Monday which allowed cooler, and more refreshing Canadian air to filter in behind it.

As a result, temperatures are expected to be around 15-20° cooler than Monday with highs around the middle 60s which is closer to average for this time of year.

There will be a bit of a breezy with a northwest wind that may gust up to 25 MPH at times.

Some clouds will move in during the afternoon hours, but there will still be plenty of sunshine filtering through.

Quiet and cool weather remains in place through Tuesday night as low temperatures drop back into the upper 40s by Wednesday morning. The wind will lighten and switch to the south allowing for temperatures to warm into the 70s on Wednesday.