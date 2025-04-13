Cooler early week, with warmer temperatures and rain chances returning by Thursday

Happy Sunday everyone!

Temperatures have been quite a bit cooler than expected across portions of our area today thanks to morning shower and thunderstorm activity that overperformed. These factors have put a slight damper on the day, but we still have plenty of sun and temperatures above average everywhere!

Temperatures will cool to the low 40F’s Sunday night as a cold front passes through the area, and winds become westerly. It will remain breezy, with winds between 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Windy conditions continue into Monday, with northwesterly winds sustained between 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 35 to 40 mph at times, especially during the afternoon. High temperatures will be a bit cooler, in the lower 50F’s for most locations.

Low level moisture increases going into Monday, leading to a mainly cloudy sky through at least Monday night, as well as a chance for showers, especially Monday late afternoon, evening and night. Clouds decrease throughout the day on Tuesday, giving way to mostly sunny skies.

Highs on Tuesday will be slightly warmer, in the low to mid 50F’s. Winds remain breezy thanks to a tight pressure gradient across the area, with gusts out of the northwest up to 30 mph.

Winds finally relax going into Wednesday, before increasing out of the south Wednesday night into Thursday. These southerly winds will transport warmer air northward into the area, resulting in highs in the low 60F’s Wednesday, and low to mid 60F’s Thursday.

Rain chances increase through the day on Thursday, with the best chances for rain arriving Thursday night. A more widespread rain event is possible, with thunderstorms in the mix as well. The best chance for thunderstorms will be across northern Iowa, where the better instability supply will be.

Widespread rain comes to an end early Friday morning, with a few scattered showers remaining possible on Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60F’s, with plenty of clouds hanging around. Cooler temperatures return next weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 50F’s next Saturday.

There is plenty of dry time in the forecast through next weekend, with Thursday being the only day where there is a more promising chance for rain. Will be watching this system over the next few days, especially for any severe thunderstorm potential that may be introduced.

Have a great rest of your Sunday everybody!