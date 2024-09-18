Cooler days ahead with weekend rain chances

The summertime heat which has plagued the area over the last several days will begin to move out heading into the weekend as it’s replaced by more seasonal late September weather.

Temperatures will dial back into the 70s for highs over the weekend with night lows in the 50s as the summertime heat and humidity gets pushed south of the area due to a couple of systems that will bring in some cooler Canadian air.

A few systems will track through the area leading to chances for showers on Saturday and Sunday, but there will be lots of dry time. A better chance for rain is expected to come Sunday night into Monday,

Temperatures will continue to run near or slightly below average heading through the middle of next week with highs ranging from the upper 60s to lower 70s and night lows generally in the 50s.