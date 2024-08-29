Cooler, comfortable weather into Labor Day

The weather pattern will change from a midsummer warm and humid airmass to more early fall with cooler, less humid and much more comfortable weather heading into Labor Day.

A cold front will slide through the area early on Sunday bringing cooler and less humid Canadian air south into the region which will allow temperatures to fall a few degrees below average.

High pressure will settle in leading to sunshine and quiet weather through the weekend. It’ll also result in comfortable and dry weather as dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 40s and 50s, a far cry from the muggy 60s and 70s over the last several days.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low-to-mid 70s on Sunday and Labor Day Monday.

Night lows will be cool with some places falling into the 40s by Monday morning.

Temperatures are expected to hover near average before climbing back to above through the rest of next week, according to the Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook covering September 2nd through 6th.

Storm systems are expected to stay clear of the area with little chance for rain. The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day precipitation outlook as below average precipitation expected in the September 2nd to 6th period.