Cooler, comfortable second half of the week
We are getting our rain chances out of the way this week. By Wednesday, rain chances become isolated at best. After any potential showers pass, we are trending dry heading into the weekend. The humid air that will help fuel thunderstorms on Tuesday will be swept out by a passing cold front behind the thunderstorms. Temperatures will also be cooler than average and much cooler than the low-80s in the forecast for some of us on Monday and all of us on Tuesday.