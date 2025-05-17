Cooler, cloudy Saturday then sunny, more comfortable Sunday

This cooldown may be a bit of a shock to the system after 7 straight days with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Saturday is going to stay breezy and chilly with temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s in much of Minnesota.

Winds will back off and clouds will be moving out of here for the second half of the weekend. Highs won’t get a huge nudge, but it’s going to be a more comfortable Sunday as temperatures return to the mid-60s in the afternoon.

There’s another chance of rain beginning Monday and lasting into Tuesday, but no severe weather is possible with this next round.