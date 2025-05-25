Cooler by the middle of next week, with shower chances

After Memorial Day, temperatures take a dive back into chillier territory, thanks to cloud cover and accompanying rain chances…

Early next week, an upper level area of low pressure will begin to descend from Southern Canada, and into the Northern Plains. Moisture from the south will work north ahead of this low, leading to increased cloud cover through the day Monday.

By late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, precipitation chances will slowly begin to increase across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa as the upper level low begins its trek across the Upper Midwest.

The best chances for precipitation will arrive Tuesday afternoon, and continue into Tuesday evening. Forcing and moisture will be present for a more widespread rain across the region, but this is currently expected to be a low intensity event. As a result, most model guidance is only indicating half an inch of rain at most for a majority of the viewing area.

Rain chances continue into Wednesday on the backside of the passing low, with showers becoming more scattered in nature.

Thursday will likely be dry for most locations, but there is the chance for hit-or-miss showers during the afternoon, if enough forcing and moisture remains present with the low tracking further to the east. Skies clear by Friday, giving way to sunny skies.

Cloud cover and rain chances will have a noticeable impact on daytime temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Most of the area will likely have a difficult time making the 60F mark both days, which falls at least 10F below average for this time of year. Luckily, winds will be light, so there will not be much of a added wind chill factor to either day.

Thanks to more cloud cover than clear sky both Tuesday and Wednesday night, temperatures will only drop into the upper 40F’s to lower 50F’s for lows, so there are no frost or freeze concerns at this point in time!

By the end of the week, temperatures finally begin to recover, with highs nearing 70F for Thursday, and climbing into the low to mid 70F’s Friday!