Cooler, but still above average the rest of the year

Our “spring fling” in December is long gone as temperatures cool off, but still remain above average right on through the rest of this week and the year.

The 50s we had over Christmas will get replaced with cooler temperatures in the 30s the rest of the week.

Rain will come to an end early Tuesday as the storm that has gripped the area over the last few days continues to slowly churn across the central plains lifting a front through the area and sending in the chillier temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will generally be in the mid-30s.

Little change for Wednesday although there may be some breaks of sunshine here and there with temperatures hovering again in the mid-30s. Light snow or flurries are possible late Wednesday night into Thursday as a wave of energy rotates through, however there is still some uncertainty on the placement of any snow showers and much of it may end of setting up south of the area.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s on Thursday and Friday before a shot of much colder Canadian air surges south just in time for New Years. High temperatures may struggle to get out of the 20s on New Years Eve day and New Year’s Day.

Quiet weather is expected through the weekend into next week.