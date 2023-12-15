Cooler, but still above average next week

Temperatures will be trending cooler next week from the most recent warm spell, however they will still remain above average through at least Christmas.

A cold front will slide through on Sunday night with cold Canadian air to follow to kick off the new week.

High pressure will build in on Monday with temperatures expecting to be the coldest of the week as highs will return to near or slightly above average in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

The cold air will be short-lived as it retreats back north by Tuesday as high pressure shifts to the southeast of the area allowing warmer air to build in due to a southwesterly wind.

Temperatures will return to 10-15° above average through the week into the weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s.

The week is looking dry as storm systems are expected to stay south and north of the area.