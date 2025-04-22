Cooler, but near to above average temperatures remain into the weekend

Temperatures are expected to get a nice boost to well above-average levels on Tuesday and Wednesday before coming down a bit into the weekend, but still remain near or above-average.

An upper-level ridge will develop over the eastern portion of the country as a low pressure trough digs into the southwest U.S.. This will amplify the jet stream to the north and promote southwest flow allowing warm, Pacific air to flow into the region leading to well above-average temperatures.

Temperatures will get a nice boost into the middle-to-upper 60s and lower 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cooler weather is expected on Thursday through the weekend behind a storm system, but temperatures are expected to remain near or above-average. High temperatures will be near or in the lower 60s on Thursday, upper 50s on Friday, and lower-to-middle 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperatures outlook covering the period of April 27th through May 1st, has a high likelihood of above-average temperatures for much of the region.