Cooler, breezy Wednesday with spotty showers possible

Cooler and drier air has moved in behind the storm system that brought severe weather to the area on Tuesday setting up a seasonable day on Wednesday.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds at times. A passing wave may spark a spotty, isolated shower during the afternoon and early evening. The most likely timeframe is between 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM. These will be few and far between and not everyone will see them as most will stay dry.

The wind will also remain elevated with gusts approaching 30 mph at times.

High temperatures will be near average in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Clouds will begin to clear out tonight along with the wind becoming lighter.