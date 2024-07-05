Cooler as of late, but warmer weather on the horizon

It was a cooler day today across the area. Many folks may have also noticed that it has been cooler in general over the last several days, and you aren’t wrong.

The only day that our area saw widespread 80F or higher temperatures was this last Wednesday. Every other day over the last week has failed to reach the 80F mark. Our average high this time of year is 81F, putting us below the long-term average more often than not the last week.

Our nightly low temperatures have also been rather chilly over the last week, with lows frequently dipping into the 50F’s, while our average low for this time of year is 61F.

The main culprit for these cooler than average temperatures is the amount of rain we have seen as of late. The persistent rain and cloud cover has led to less warming reaching the surface from the sun. As a result, temperatures have struggled to reach our average high in the low 80F’s and have also gotten cooler at night.

So, when will we see more summerlike weather return? This weekend our high temperatures will rebound closer to the long-term average, with highs in the upper 70F’s for much of the area. Our high temperatures will slowly climb as we progress through next week, with 80F’s finally making their way back on the map by the end of next week.

Additionally, due to a changing atmospheric pattern beginning next week, the Climate Prediction Center has issued decent odds of Minnesota and Iowa seeing above average high temperatures starting the end of next week and lasting into the following week. In other words, for those hoping for warmer, more summer like temperatures, the end of next week may be the hope you have been looking for!