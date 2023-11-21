Cooler air on the move, quiet through Thanksgiving

There will be some ups and downs regarding temperatures through Wednesday before some chilly Canadian air arrives for Thanksgiving sending temperatures below average for the foreseeable future.

A cold front will slide through on Tuesday which may spark a brief shower or sprinkles. Clouds will limit high temperatures to near 40°.

Temperatures will get a boost on Wednesday in response to a breezy southwest wind driving highs into the mid-to-upper 40s under sunny skies.

Another cold front will pass through on Wednesday night with much colder air behind it. High temperatures on Thanksgiving are expected to be in the low-to-mid 30s.

The colder air will be locked in through the weekend into next week with high temperatures generally in the 30s and night lows in the teens and 20s.

Quiet weather is expected on Thanksgiving Day heading into the weekend. There are some signs of a system passing through Saturday night into Sunday which may produce some snow showers. However, confidence is low at this time as there are several details that remain.