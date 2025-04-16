Cool weekend ahead with showers possible Easter Sunday

Temperatures are expected to run cooler to near-average over the upcoming weekend into next week.

The weekend will start with sunshine on Saturday and temperatures around the middle 50s for highs which is a few degrees below average for the middle of April. A northwest wind is expected to be light.

Clouds will increase on Easter Sunday ahead of an approaching storm system that will bring the chance of rain showers to the Weather First area. There is still uncertainty on the timing and track of this system so keep updated on the forecast especially for those with outdoor plans or who may attend an Easter egg hunt.

Depending on the timing and track of the system, rain showers may extend into Monday.

Temperatures are expected to remain near-average with highs in the middle-to-upper 50s on Sunday and Monday with a bump into the lower 60s on Tuesday and upper 50s to near 60° through the middle of next week.