Cool weekend ahead with showers likely

Rain returns to the area this weekend along with cool, but slightly above average temperatures.

A storm system will come together over the southwest U.S. by the end of the week and track northeast toward the region heading into the weekend.

As the system gets closer, moisture will surge northward with showers likely developing sometime late Saturday afternoon with periods of showers continuing through Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Showers will likely end Sunday morning.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be around or less than 0.50″ across the area.

Temperatures are expected to be cool, but slightly above average for early November as highs climb into the lower 50s with night lows in the 30s and 40s.