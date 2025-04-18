Cool weekend ahead with Easter Sunday showers possible

Temperatures are expected to be cooler than average through the weekend with the chance of afternoon and evening showers on Easter Sunday.

High pressure will build into the Upper Midwest on Saturday leading to a quiet day with sunshine, but temperatures will run a bit below average with afternoon highs around the lower-to-middle 50s. The wind will be light out of the northwest.

Clouds thicken up on Easter Sunday with a partly sunny sky expected. A storm system will push in from the south by late afternoon with moisture surging northward leading to the chance of showers from south-to-north. The wind will be breezy out of the east with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

Rain will become more widespread Sunday night into Monday. If enough cold air can wrap in behind the system, snowflakes might mix in with rain. Total rain amounts of 0.50″ to 1.00″ or more is possible.

More specific details about this system will become clearer heading into the weekend.