Cool weekend ahead with below average temperatures likely into next week

The recent stretch of summertime weather that gripped the area over the last several days is expected to go into hiatus as temperatures are looking to trend below average heading through next week.

An upper-level low pressure system will push east across the Great Lakes region on Saturday leading to northwest flow aloft bringing in cooler air. Lingering moisture will also result in plenty of clouds. Temperatures will likely not make it out of the 50s for highs. It’ll be a breezy day with a west wind gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Upper-level ridging will arrive on Sunday bringing warmer air into the region with temperatures jumping into the middle 60s for highs under a mostly sunny sky. The wind is expected to be much lighter.

Temperatures will begin to cool heading into next week as another storm system will bring rain chances and clouds to the area from Monday to Wednesday. Highs on Monday will likely be in the lower 60s with upper 50s on Tuesday and lower 60s again on Wednesday.

The second half of the week looks quiet with sunshine and moderating temperature into the middle-to-upper- 60s on Thursday and Friday with lower 70s returning heading into next weekend.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperatures outlook covering the period of May 21st through 25th, has the likelihood of below average temperatures across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes states.