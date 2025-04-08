Cool Tuesday with bright sunshine, light wind

Temperatures are expected to remain cool and below average on Tuesday despite the bright sunshine.

High pressure will situate itself overhead leading to a quiet weather day with plentiful sunshine. Temperatures will push into the upper 40s to lower 50s for afternoon highs.

The wind will be light out of the southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds will increase through Tuesday night as moisture arrives ahead of an approaching storm system that will bring a few showers to the area on Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop into the middle 30s by Wednesday morning with a continued light wind out of the southeast around 5 to 10 mph.