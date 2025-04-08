Cool Tuesday with bright sunshine, light wind

By KAALTV

Temperatures are expected to remain cool and below average on Tuesday despite the bright sunshine.

High pressure will situate itself overhead leading to a quiet weather day with plentiful sunshine. Temperatures will push into the upper 40s to lower 50s for afternoon highs.

The wind will be light out of the southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds will increase through Tuesday night as moisture arrives ahead of an approaching storm system that will bring a few showers to the area on Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop into the middle 30s by Wednesday morning with a continued light wind out of the southeast around 5 to 10 mph.