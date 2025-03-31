Cool temperatures expected into April

Temperatures are expected to run cooler than average heading into the first several days of April.

The upper-air flow will be predominately out of the northwest leading to cooler Canadian air to spill southward into the area.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperatures outlook has the likelihood of below average temperatures across the Weather First area in the April 5th to 9th time period.

Temperatures during this period are expected to range from the lower-to-upper 40s. The average high temperature during this period is 50° to 52°.