Cool start to the weekend, much warmer end

Canadian high pressure will settle overhead to start the weekend leading to unseasonably cool temperatures before warmer air arrives by its end.

Saturday will start with temperatures likely in the 40s before rebounding into the middle 60s by afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. The temperatures will be more typical of late September and early October.

The wind will switch to the southwest by Saturday night leading to not as chilly temperatures as they will fall back into the upper 40s by Sunday morning.

Warmer air will nudge in on Sunday with high temperatures getting back into the low-to-mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

It’ll be a comfortable weekend as dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 40s and 50s leading to very low humidity.

Temperatures will keep warming into next week as they climb to well above average.