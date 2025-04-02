Cool start to April with a slow warming trend into the second week of the month

After this mid-week storm system exits the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning, quiet and cool will be the trend into the start of next week. Temperatures will remain below average this weekend and Monday. Monday is going to be one of the cooler days of the next week and a half with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Beyond that, we’ll start to see a very gradual, upward trend in temperatures next week and into the middle of April. The 8-14 day Climate Prediction Center outlook for us has temperatures nudging above average headed into the middle of the month.