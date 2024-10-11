Cool spell to replace warm October weather into next week

The warm October weather as of late is about to take a backseat as a brief cooldown is expected into early next week.

Temperatures will still run mild on Friday with highs in the middle 70s to near 80° under a partly sunny sky.

A cool front will slide through to start the weekend leading to temperatures returning to near average with highs in the lower-to-middle 60s under a partly sunny sky on Saturday. A few sprinkles may be possible with some places perhaps seeing a brief shower, but there will be a lot of dry air for any raindrops to overcome to reach the surface.

Another front will slide through early Sunday leading to much cooler weather to end the weekend as chilly air from Canada surges south as high temperatures will only manage the middle 50s.

Next week will start chilly with areas of frost likely early Monday morning with temperatures in the lower-to-middle 30s. Highs will climb into the lower 50s by afternoon.

The season’s first freeze is likely Tuesday morning as temperatures are expected to dip down into the upper 20s for some with highs recovering into the lower 50s by afternoon.

Temperatures will moderate the rest of the week with 60s likely on Wednesday and Thursday and 70s possible by Friday.

A frontal system looks to slide through late next week into the weekend which may bring some rain to the area, but details on specifics remain this far out.