Cool, quiet into this weekend, even cooler Monday before milder weather returns next week

A large storm system continues to affect the upper Midwest here on our Wednesday, and will begin to lose its grip on us overnight. However, while heavy snow is falling in central to northern Minnesota, we’ve just got the wind and clouds around southern Minnesota and north Iowa.

As the low departs tonight, cooler air will be moving into the area, keeping our temperatures a bit below average Thursday as highs remain in the mid-40s. We’ll still see plenty of clouds around through Thursday before we see a little more sunshine Friday.

This weekend is going to remain cool and quiet with highs staying in the mid-40s Saturday and Sunday. We’re in for a decent dose of sunshine this weekend, especially Sunday, with seasonably cool temperatures.

Another cold front pushes through southern Minnesota and north Iowa Sunday night. That Canadian air will keep temperatures well below average early next week with highs staying in the 30s Monday.

Beyond that, temperatures will start to moderate Tuesday, and will jump back to the upper 50s and lower 60s by Wednesday. From that point forward, milder air looks to stick around for a bit longer with more frequent high temperatures in the 60s. Things will be greening up in no time!