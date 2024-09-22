Cool Monday, warmer the rest of the week

Things have certainly felt a lot different around the Weather First area right in time for the first day of Fall. Temperatures have been over 20 degrees cooler than they were yesterday at times the last 12 hours, showing the major change Saturday’s cold front has brought to our area.

It’s going to a be chilly Sunday night out there, with lows in the low to mid 40F’s across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. This falls a good 5 degrees below the long term average low temperature for this time of year. Monday will feature more sunshine, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60F’s across the area. Another comfortable fall day!

Heading into Tuesday, winds shift out of the south as a decaying cold front approaches from the west. This will help temperatures rebound into the low 70F’s across the area Tuesday afternoon. Despite the decaying cold front passing through, no noticeable drop in temperatures will follow. In fact, temperatures will continue to climb into Wednesday, with highs projected to be in the mid 70F’s.

Winds remain out of south Thursday into Friday under sunshine, which will boost temperatures into the mid to upper 70F’s across the Weather First area. If temperatures are able to reach into the upper 70F’s, this would exceed the average high for this time of year by about 10F! We can’t seem to shake the above average temperatures for long, that’s for sure! The good news with these warmer temperatures…dew points remain in the comfortable range all week!

By the weekend, temperatures remain in the mid 70F’s as clouds increase and the potential for higher dew points increases as well. Still plenty of time to watch, so no guarantees this far out. One thing is for sure though, after a brief break, above average temperatures looks to return to our area by the middle of this week.