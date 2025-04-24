Cool Friday with warming temperatures through the weekend into next week

Cooler weather will be in place through Friday with warming temperatures expected this weekend into next week.

A few light showers will be possible early Friday morning with clouds eventually clearing by late afternoon into the evening hours. It’ll be a cooler than average day with temperatures expecting to be around the middle-to-upper 50s for afternoon highs. It’ll be a breezy day with a north wind gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Sunshine returns to start the weekend with warmer temperatures as highs push into the lower 60s on Saturday along with a light east wind.

Clouds build back into the area on Sunday with a partly sunny sky expected and afternoon high temperatures around the middle 60s. A warm front will begin to push into the area with bits of energy passing through which may pop some showers and a few thunderstorms.

The new week will start with a “summer-like” feel with temperatures pushing into the upper 70s on Monday. It’ll also feel a bit humid which will likely fuel showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, some of which may be strong-to-severe, as a cold front pushes through.

Cooler temperatures will follow on Tuesday with high temperatures expecting to be near 60° with low-to-middle 60s likely through the middle of the week.