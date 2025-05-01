Cool Friday with warmer, quiet weekend ahead

The week will end cool with below average temperatures, but the weekend is expected to bring warmer and quiet weather back to the area.

A cold front passing through Thursday evening will bring in below average and cool temperatures to the Weather First area on Friday. High temperatures will likely only manage the middle 50s. There will be clouds overhead through much of the day with some sprinkles possible.

An upper-level high pressure ridge will develop and amplify over the Northern Plains sending in some warmer air, however a low pressure system cutoff from the main jet stream is expected to slowly meander across the middle Mississippi River Valley region into early next week. This will slow down the weather pattern keeping the area dry along with milder than average temperatures.

High temperatures on Saturday are expected to be in the low-to-middle- 60s under a mostly sunny sky. A north wind will be light throughout the day.

Sunday will be warmer as high temperatures will climb to near or in the lower 70s. The wind will switch to the southeast around 5 to 10 mph.

The warm air and above average temperatures are expected to linger into next week.