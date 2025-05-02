Cool Friday with spotty shower possible followed by warmer, quiet weather into next week

The week will end with cool temperatures and a few spotty showers before warmer and quiet weather take hold through the weekend into next week.

A low pressure trough will pivot its way across the Upper Midwest on Friday bringing clouds and the chance for a few spotty showers or sprinkles. It’ll be a very cool day with high temperatures near or in the lower 50s.

The clouds will gradually clear overnight into Saturday with sunshine expected through the weekend along with warmer temperatures as highs push into the lower 60s on Saturday and upper 60s to near 70° on Sunday. Both days will have a light north-to-northeast wind.

A blocking pattern is expected to develop heading into next week as a high pressure ridge will develop over the Upper Midwest. It’ll be sandwiched between an area of low pressure over the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic states and another over the southwest U.S.. This will lead to a quiet weather with little, if any, chance for rain locally along with warmer than average temperatures for early May.

High temperatures on Monday are expected to be around the middle-to-upper 60s and near or in the lower 70s from Tuesday through Thursday.