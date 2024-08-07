Cool, early fall-like temperatures through the weekend with little chances for rain

The weather pattern will resemble more like early fall with below average temperatures expected through the weekend along with few chances for rain.

A few sprinkles are possible on Wednesday with a higher chance to see a shower or two late Wednesday evening through the overnight into early Thursday. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible.

Otherwise, dry weather is generally expected through the weekend.

A cold front will slide through early Thursday bringing down some cooler, Canadian air and keeping any heat and humidity well south of the area.

High temperatures on Wednesday are expected to climb into the middle 70s with low 70s on Thursday. The coolest of the air arrives on Friday and Saturday with highs near 70°. A few places may not get out of the 60s.

Night lows will be also be cool in the 50s with some 40s possible Friday and Saturday mornings.