Cool, crisp fall weather through the weekend

Thanks to a large, slow-moving area of low pressure over the Great Lakes states, cooler air has been pouring into the region after a very warm start to our week. This cooler air is going to be sticking around for awhile, and it sure looks like we can say goodbye to 80 degree temperatures until next year.

There will be a mix of clouds and clear sky through Saturday, similar to today, so even with plenty of cloud cover, we’ll see some blue sky. The wind will be backing off later tonight through Saturday, although it will be breezy at times. Clouds will increase from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, and a shower or two can’t be ruled out early Sunday morning. Clouds will then decrease into Sunday afternoon and temperatures will rebound to the upper 50s. This will be the coolest air of the season so far, which isn’t saying a whole lot considering the record warmth we’ve felt recently.

Next week is looking cool and quiet with temperatures topping out in the 50s the majority of the week. Overnight lows will drop to the 30s, and the first frost of the season appears likely, especially Monday and Tuesday mornings. Have a great weekend!