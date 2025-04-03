Cool, cloudy to finish the week with a slight chance of showers late Friday

In the wake of the large storm system that’s been affecting much of the country the past couple days, cooler air will move into southern Minnesota and north Iowa Thursday.

Temperatures will moderate a bit Friday with highs sneaking into the low-50s Friday afternoon.

There won’t be a whole lot of activity aside from the cooler, more seasonable air, but there is a slight chance of showers Friday evening. We’ll see more sunshine with continued, cool conditions this weekend.