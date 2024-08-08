Cool, Canadian air has settled in and will stick around awhile

A cold front moved through the region early Thursday morning, and behind it, a nice dose of comfortable air. Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool through the next few days with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

In addition to lower temperatures, the air is much drier as well. Dew points will remain low, and overnight low temperatures will settle at around 50 degrees Friday and Saturday morning.

There will be plenty of sunshine through this weekend. Winds will be a bit gusty at times through Friday but will back off a bit this weekend.

Highs will gradually climb back up to more typical, August levels next week. Sunday’s highs will stay in the mid-70s, and will be back to around 80 by the middle of next week.

There isn’t much, if any, considerable, soaking rain on the way anytime soon.