Cool, but mild November weather continues into next week

Temperatures over the next several days are expected to be cool, but mild for early November as they remain above average.

High temperatures will be near or slightly above average on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s with mid-50s on Friday. They’ll dial back a bit into the lower 50s through the weekend into next week with possible mid-to-upper 50s on Tuesday before cooling back off to near or slightly above average in the upper 40s by the end of next week.

The average high temperature during this period is around the mid-to-upper 40s.

Night lows will generally be in the 30s and 40s most days.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook has a fairly high probability of above average temperatures in the November 11th through 15th period.