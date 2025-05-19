Cool, breezy Monday with shower possible

The week will start with some clouds, a breezy wind and the chance of a shower.

Moisture will start to move northward into the region ahead of a storm system that will organize in the Central Plains leading to the possibility of a shower especially during the mid-morning hours. It’ll be fighting dry air the further north they get so many areas will likely see very little, if anything at all.

The bulk of the day is expected to be dry with more clouds than sun resulting in cooler than average temperatures for late May with afternoon highs expecting to push into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

It’ll be a breezy day with an east wind gusting up to 35 mph at times. The wind will remain elevated through the night into Tuesday morning.

Rain will become more likely through Monday evening into the overnight hours of Tuesday morning as temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 40s.