Cool, below average temperatures expected this week

Temperatures are largely expected to be below average this week as cool northwest flow and upper-level troughing dominates the weather pattern.

A storm system will impact the area beginning late Monday through Wednesday. The clouds and rain are expected to keep temperatures cool with highs in the upper 40s for many communities on Tuesday and lower 50s likely on Wednesday.

The second half of the week is expected to be dry with moderating temperatures as highs get back into the lower-to-middle- 60s which is still a few degrees below average.

Upper-level ridging will start to nudge in overhead through the weekend into next week leading to mild, but still below average temperatures with highs in the middle 60s.

Temperatures will get a boost heading into next week with highs in the 60s on Monday and 70s likely returning by the middle of the week.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook covering the period of May 24th through 28th, has the likelihood of below average temperatures for much of the region.