Cool, below average spell to continue through the weekend

Chilly Canadian air will set up shop across the area starting on Thanksgiving Day that will last through the weekend into next week.

Friday will start cold with temperatures in the teens. A light north wind will be enough to produce feels-like temperatures in the single digits. So anyone who may look to get a head start on shopping, make sure to dress warm. Despite sunshine, highs for the day will only manage the upper 20s to lower 30s with feels-like temperatures in the 20s throughout the day.

More clouds build in on Saturday, but a light southwest wind will boost temperatures a little bit with highs in the low 30s which is still well below average.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. The wind will switch from the southwest to the northwest behind a passing front. High temperatures will be similar to Saturday with low-to-mid 30s expected.

A system passing to the south may bring some light snow or flurries to northern Iowa on Saturday night. Another wave will swing through northern Minnesota on Sunday which produce a light snow shower or flurries. Impacts aren’t expected.