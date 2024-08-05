Cool August, below average temperatures this week

This week certainly will not feel like it’s the beginning of August as temperatures are expected to be below average.

The upper level pattern will generally be either northwest or zonal (west-to-east) keeping the brunt of any summertime heat and humidity well south of the area.

The flow will keep some cooler and less humid Canadian air overhead resulting in temperatures near average as highs are expected to be in the 70s and night lows in the 50s all week.

The week is looking relatively dry. The only real chance for additional rain would come Wednesday night and Thursday, but there is uncertainty in the strength of that system.