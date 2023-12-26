Cool and quiet into the New Year

A slow-moving storm system is still spinning on top of us, and still having little impact on our local weather aside from cloud cover. Snow is still falling in the Dakotas and affecting travelers to our west and south. We’ll keep the clouds around here through Thursday before we start to see more sunshine to wrap up the week.

Temperatures will remain above average, just not into record territory as they were this past Christmas weekend. Highs will continue to reach the mid to upper 30s through Saturday before cooler air arrives for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Even then, temperatures will still top out in the upper 20s to lower 30s, slightly higher than the seasonal normal.

The most noticeable change in the weather over the rest of this week and through the weekend will be the return of sunshine Friday. It’s looking like mostly sunny to sunny skies Friday through Saturday and only a few, extra clouds will move in on Sunday along with cooler air. Still, there are no significant storm systems on the horizon at this time.